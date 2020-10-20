As a free service to the community, state Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Beaver/Butler) will host a shredding event from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 31 at the North Sewickley Township fire hall at 887 Mercer Road in Beaver Falls.
“Identity theft is one of the fastest-growing crimes across the Commonwealth and we need to put a stop to it,” Bernstine said. “By allowing residents free use of an industrial-sized shredding truck, they can be assured that old documents, such as credit card statements, utility bills and medical bills, do not fall into the wrong hands.”
This event is for items that contain information such as bank account or Social Security numbers. Residents are asked not to bring old phone books, magazines, cards, letters, folders, newspapers junk mail, etc., as these items can be recycled. There is no need to remove staples or paper clips, but documents should be taken out of binders and notebooks.
No advance registration is required to participate in the event. For more information, residents should call Bernstine’s office at (724) 752-2120.
