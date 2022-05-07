State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) is inviting area residents to a concealed carry seminar at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Wayne Township Fire Hall, located at 5153 Ellwood Road in Ellwood City.
“Many people own firearms so it’s good for them to learn the laws,” Bernstine said. “I am a strong supporter of Second Amendment rights and during my time in public office, I have stood watch over any attempt to diminish them. This is a great opportunity for permit holders to understand the responsibilities associated with concealed carry.”
Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa and Lawrence County Sheriff Perry Quahliaro will present facts and answer questions about Pennsylvania’s concealed carry laws, the Castle Doctrine and other valuable information regarding firearms safety and state gun laws.
“In the past, this information has been well received by attendees of these seminars and empowers individuals to better protect themselves in various situations,” Bernstine said.
Residents who have questions about this seminar may contact Bernstine’s district office at (724) 752-2120.
