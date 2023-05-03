State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler) will host a concealed carry seminar next week to help residents understand their rights under Pennsylvania’s firearms laws and protections.
The seminar will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Penn Township Municipal Building located at 157 E. Airport Road in Butler.
“Attending this concealed carry seminar will provide important information for anyone who does or wants to carry a concealed firearm,” Bernstine said. “This event will ensure that you understand the laws and regulations surrounding concealed carry.”
Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger and Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe will present facts and answer questions about Pennsylvania’s concealed carry laws, the Castle Doctrine and other information regarding firearms safety and state gun laws.
“There are a lot of misconceptions about Pennsylvania’s concealed carry laws, and we want to ensure that residents understand their rights,” Bernstine said.
Residents who have questions about this seminar may contact Bernstine’s district office at (724) 752-2120.
