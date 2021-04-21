Bernstine tabbed for small business panel

State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) has been appointed to the Subcommittee on Small Business under House Commerce Committee Chairman Brad Roae (R-Crawford/Erie).
The subcommittee will be looking at ways to better enhance opportunities for employers and small businesses.
“When I first took office in early 2017, the economy was growing stronger, and we were looking forward to a more prosperous future in Western Pennsylvania,” Bernstine said. “Then came COVID-19 and many of our gains in recent years were wiped out with a shutdown that has lasted far too long. To help us bounce back, I am continuing to focus my efforts on improving the economy by helping our small businesses and creating much-needed jobs.”
The House Commerce Committee is responsible for originating legislation and overseeing implementation of programs which affect Pennsylvania companies. The committee has primary jurisdiction over corporate governance through the business corporation law, as well as regulation of offers of sale and credit through such statutes as the Goods and Services Installment Sales Act, the Unfair Sales Act, and the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act.
“During the first few months of the new session, I have prioritized economic growth and supported several bills to not only reignite our economy but to allow Pennsylvania’s businesses to do what they do best – expand their products and services and create family-sustaining jobs,” said Bernstine. “The coronavirus continues to present many challenges for us. The unfair shutdowns have wreaked havoc on businesses across the Commonwealth, which has negatively impacted our hard-working employees. It is time to pick up the pieces and work toward building a better, more prosperous Pennsylvania.”
