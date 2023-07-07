State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Butler/Lawrence) voted no Wednesday on what he called an irresponsible state budget approved by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
“Apparently, Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable children are not a priority for Gov. Josh Shapiro,” Bernstine said in a statement.
The approved House budget included $100 million for private school vouchers but a pledge from Gov. Josh Shapiro to veto that allocation when he signs the budget into law. Shapiro, a Democrat, supports the concept of vouchers so long as it takes nothing from public school funding. He negotiated its inclusion in the budget plan with Senate Republicans who championed the give-and-take process with the governor.
“After supporting $100 million that would provide money to children from K-12 in the lowest performing 15 percent of schools in statewide performance standards, the governor changed his tune and has pledged to veto that item in the budget. That is totally unacceptable.”
The PA Award for Student Success (PASS) scholarship program, Bernstine said, would give students better educational opportunities.
“A total of 88 high schools in the state would have been impacted by the PASS scholarships,” Bernstine said. “33 of those schools have zero students who are proficient in math. Make no mistake about it, the governor’s priority is not our children’s education.
Bernstine said the budget, as passed, misses the opportunity to address multiple financial pitfalls Pennsylvania is facing.
The plan, which is a 6-percent increase in spending over last year’s budget, “is unsustainable and would lead to a tax hike in the near future,” he said.
The budget does nothing to address the state’s structural deficit while using surplus funds to prop up its balance sheet, he said.
