State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) has announced the release of $1.3 million in state funding to help provide for the integration of arts and cultural spaces within Beaver County.
Bernstine advocated for the funding through the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital (RACP) program.
“Cultural districts can create the dynamic environments that foster interaction across spaces, people, and disciplines,” Bernstine said. “It will allow the Downtown Central Business to grow, be a showcase for consumers to shop, and create a number of new jobs.”
The project is the construction of a new building on an empty lot along Route 18 in the central business district of Beaver Falls. Two narrow lots have been consolidated to form one wider lot. Currently, the lot is vacant and the previous buildings have been demolished. The site will be used to house handmade artisan goods as well as provide the space for at least two additional creative businesses upstairs, staff offices, meeting rooms, event spaces, and provide build-out options for the future.
Funding for the project was authorized by lawmakers in the Capital Budget Project Itemization Act.
RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects. These projects have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues or other measures of economic activity. RACP projects are funded by the state and cannot obtain primary funding under other state programs.
