State Rep. Aaron Bernstine wants answers.
The Republican state representative from Ellwood City sent a letter to Ted Johnson, chairman of the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole Thursday with questions regarding the release of Keith Burley. Burley is currently jailed and accused of the July 8 homicide death of 8-year-old Mark Mason in Union Township.
“Clearly there are inconsistencies in the way that the Parole Board communicates with DA offices when reviewing the cases of violent inmates,” Bernstine said. “I am thankful to District Attorney [Josh] Lamancusa for his partnership on addressing these failures by the Parole Board that have harmed communities across Pennsylvania.
“I was hopeful Chairman Johnson would take responsibility for these failures instead of fighting to maintain the Harrisburg status quo. I believe that providing additional transparency on the Burley case will get us one step closer to stopping violent offenders from harming others in the future.
Bernstine’s letter asks Johnson, in response to comments he made in Wednesday’s edition of the News, several questions regarding the processes utilized for notifying judges and district attorneys of a violent offenders’ potential release from the prison system.
In that letter, Bernstine wrote, “As the State Representative introducing House Bill 1855, known as “Markie’s Law” in memory of” Keith Burley’s “eight-year-old victim, I wanted to use your attention on this matter to respecfully request information from your Board.”
Bernstine, in his work with the development of Markie’s Law, said it will assist in seeking reforms to ensure “we minimize the egregious violent crimes committed by repeat offenders moving forward.”
Burley was paroled March 28 after serving the minimum of a 20- to 40-year sentence on a 1999 homicide conviction. He had additionally been convicted for stabbing a jail inmate during his encarceration. He received no additional jail time for that offense.
In his letter, Bernstine asked Johnson:
•What is the process by which each party is contacted regarding the opportunity to provide input to the Parole Board regarding an inmate? This includes but is not limited to judges, district attorneys, prison personnel, and the victims’ families.
•A copy of the full and complete correspondence(s) with the above-mentioned parties including letters, emails, email read reciepts, and any other communication regarding the parole of inmate Burley.
•A copy of the complete information that was provided to the Parole Board about inmate Burley throughout the parole process.
•A copy of the complete minutes and/or documentation of each meeting that addressed the parole of inmatue Burley.
•A copy of the vote of each Parole Board member that voted in the case of inmate Burley.
Bernstine continued to write that Johnson would agree “that it is imperative that we work together on this issue for the safety of our citizens.”
