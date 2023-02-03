Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler) has opened a district office in Butler to ensure continuity of constituent services.
The office is located at 790 Pittsburgh Road in Butler. Office hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and the telephone number is (724) 847-5291.
The new Butler office is part of Bernstine’s ongoing effort to improve efficiencies, while maintaining the highest level of constituent service for residents of the 8th Legislative District.
“My door is always open,” Bernstine said. “My staff and I are ready to assist constituents with a number of state-related matters, including PennDOT paperwork, PACE and PACENET applications for senior citizens, Property Tax/Rent Rebate forms, LIHEAP information and many others.”
Bernstine will be hosting an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. March 2. In addition, he plans to schedule events such as telephone town hall meetings, as well as concealed carry, shredding, veterans, seniors, agriculture and many more events. Bernstine will be announcing dates, times and locations for these events in the near future.
Bernstine also encourages constituents to visit his website, www.RepBernstine.com, for news about developments in Harrisburg and the Butler, Lawrence County communities, and to sign up to receive periodic email updates about important legislation, state services and programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.