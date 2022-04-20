State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) has written to Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Noe Ortega about material that targets young students.
A slideshow provided to Bernstine with the “Gender Unicorn” and “Genderbread Person” was presented during a seminar at a local university. The purpose of the seminar was to expose the way that future teachers are learning how they could have conversations with children in kindergarten, and first and second grades.
“There is no reason to be having these conversations with such young children, and it is unacceptable,” Bernstine said. “The classroom is not the place to push this ideology onto them.”
Bernstine said that according to those at the seminar, the “Gender Unicorn” and “Genderbread Person” are meant to educate grade school students about their identity as part of an anti-bullying campaign. In addition, the lawmaker added, the material came from the United States Department of Education and was provided to the state Department of Education.
“This is simply inappropriate for children of this age, and should not be included in any curriculum,” Bernstine said. “It is not the job of the government to indoctrinate these kids to this type of graphic. These young people do not need to be confused about issues that do not relate to their age group. It is unethical.”
