House leaders call for lawmaker to resign over videos HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican leaders in Pennsylvania's House of Representatives called …

When Aaron Bernstine first ran for public office, he positioned himself as a Harrisburg outsider bringing private-sector experience and vowed to not become a career politician.

Bernstine — after media reports surrounding his Snapchat account and videos he took that display him, in part, showing his 5-year-old son how to smoke a cigar — is continuing his fight as an outsider, even if that means going against his own party. After the state House Republican Caucus called for his immediate resignation, Bernstine shared an 87-second video from his Twitter account promising “to work hard to gain your trust and work on the issues that matter for the people of the 10th Legislative District.”

“You have the opportunity to go to the polls in 26 days and decide who you want your representative to be,” Bernstine said in his video, posted Thursday afternoon. “Somebody who goes to Harrisburg and continues the fight against the establishment of both Republicans and Democrats. I hope that I can count on your support and I’ll continue to work hard to earn and gain your trust.”

The two-term lawmaker’s video came about an hour after members of his own party asked for his resignation.

“As parents and fellow legislators, we are disgusted by Rep. Bernstine’s conduct,” the House GOP caucus said in its statement. “In order to take the time necessary to focus on his family and repair his relationships, we call on Rep. Bernstine to immediately resign.”

Both of Bernstine’s challengers in the Nov. 3 election, Democrat Kolbe Cole and Labor Party candidate Johnathan Peffer, called for his resignation Wednesday evening.

The House Democratic caucus also called for his resignation.

Lawrence County Republicans chairman Gale E. Measel said, in a statement to the News on Thursday, that he was still gathering all the details on the situation.

“This is very disturbing news at this point, and if true should have serious consequences,” Measel said. He said he is requesting an immediate meeting with Bernstine to review the matter before issuing any further opinion.

Measel also said he was reaching out to the Beaver County Republicans chairwoman to get a full and comprehensive perspective.

Lawrence County elections director Ed Allison explained that in the event Bernstine would want to drop out from the race, he would have to do so in front of the court of common pleas because the deadlines for removing a candidate from the ballots have already passed. Mail-in ballots, by the thousands, are already being distributed, so Bernstine’s name is already on the ballots.

Bernstine, however, gave no indication he would end his campaign for a third term.

“Over the next 26 days before the election, there are going to be a lot of things people try to put out,” Bernstine said. “Some of them true, some of them manipulated and some of them just down-right false. Now, the party bosses of both sides are going to try and take advantage of this situation. I’ve seen it before in Harrisburg during my last three-and-a-half years there. They’ll continue to pound away on things just to try to make and score political points.”

