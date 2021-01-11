Bernstine named to four House committees

State Rep. Aaron Bernstine has been appointed to serve on the House Commerce, Game and Fisheries, Health and Insurance committees for the 2021-22 Legislative Session.
Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) is serving his third term in the House of Representatives.
“I’m excited to work on these committees that focus on the well-being of our citizens as well as important issues that affect the fiscal health of the 10th District and the Commonwealth,” Bernstine said. “Bills begin and end their lives in committees, whether they are passed into law or not. The House's committees consider bills and issues and oversee agencies, programs, and activities within their jurisdictions.”
The House Commerce Committee is responsible for originating legislation and overseeing implementation of programs which affect Pennsylvania companies. The committee has primary jurisdiction over corporate governance through the business corporation law, as well as regulation of offers of sale and credit through such statutes as the Goods Services Installment Sales Act, the Unfair Sales Act, and the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act.
As a member of the House Game and Fisheries Committee, Bernstine and his colleagues will receive and review annual performance and status reports from the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. The committee also addresses all legislation that affects the agencies, as well as the state’s hunters, anglers and boaters.
“Preserving Pennsylvania’s rich outdoor sports heritage has always been of special interest to me,” said Bernstine.
The House Health Committee focuses on issues such as abortion, disease management, stem cell research, health savings accounts, hospital-acquired infections, Medical Assistance, patient safety, pharmaceutical issues, telemedicine and much more.
The House Insurance Committee helps oversee the Insurance Department and ensure any legislation running through the House that pertains to insurance matters is studied with extreme care.
“Each of these committees addresses issues important to all of us,” said Bernstine. “It is now time to get to work.”
