HARRISBURG — State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Beaver/Butler) has introduced legislation to allow school employees to carry firearms while on school property.
House Bill 2771 would allow school employees who possess a valid Pennsylvania concealed carry permit to be armed while on school property. An employee who wishes to carry a firearm on school property would also be required to complete a rigorous firearms course from a certified instructor with a signed certificate showing completion of a training and proficiency course for the firearm the employee intends to carry on school grounds.
“Mass murderers are often attracted to 'soft targets' where they know victims are not armed,” Bernstine said. “According to the Crime Prevention Resource Center, there has not been a single mass shooting in a school where staff were clearly allowed to carry a firearm.”
Currently 28 states allow teachers or staff to be armed on school property. Pennsylvania does not currently allow it.
“Unfortunately, we live in a time when every day that we send our kids to school, their lives are at risk,” Bernstine said. “Allowing school employees to be armed may help protect our children, and it would increase the amount of security around school campuses.”
Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Cumberland/Franklin/York), the Republican nominee for governor, introduced Senate Bill 1288, legislation which is the same as Bernstine’s bill that would end Pennsylvania’s “gun-free school zones.”
“Sen. Mastriano and I are committed to securing our schools and ensuring that every child is safe. I'm proud to partner with him on this legislation,” Bernstine added.
HB 2771 will most likely be referred to the House Education Committee for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.