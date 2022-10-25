HARRISBURG — Another effort to enact Markie's Law failed on Tuesday in a veto override vote.
The legislation, authored by state Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Beaver/Butler), focuses on the parole process for violent offenders in the wake of the 2019 death of Markie Mason, who was 8 at the time.
Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed House Bill 146 in September. Tuesday's veto override vote needed a two-thirds majority vote of 134 House members, but came up two short of passage. Every member of the House's Republican caucus voted in favor, while eight Democrats who previously supported the bill voted against it Tuesday.
State Rep. Chris Sainato (D-Lawrence) again voted in favor of the bill. Bernstine blamed the legislation not passing because Sainato failed to whip enough Democrat support.
“This is commonsense legislation, and we will re-introduce this in the new 2023-24 session," Bernstine said in a release. "We must hold inmates accountable for their actions while incarcerated.”
The bill would have postponed consideration of a violent inmate’s parole an additional 24 months following the inmate’s minimum release date for each conviction of a violent offense while incarcerated. In addition, it would suspend consideration of an inmate’s parole an additional 12 months if the inmate attempted to escape, smuggle contraband, or retaliate or intimidate witnesses while incarcerated.
Mason was stabbed to death by Keith Burley on July 8, 2019, in Union Township. Burley had been free for four months after serving the minimum in a 20-year sentence for a 1999 homicide.
In 2002, Burley was convicted of stabbing another inmate in the neck while at the Lawrence County jail.
