State Rep. Aaron Bernstine’s motion to table all amendments associated with Senate Bill 565 passed the House of Representatives on Monday.
The legislation proposes to preserve the constitutional right of legal gun owners by eliminating the requirement of a License to Carry a Firearm (LTCF) should an individual wish to possess or “carry” a firearm on their person in a concealed fashion. If passed, Pennsylvania would be the 22nd constitutional carry state in the United States.
Bernstine ((R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) issued the following statement:
“These amendments seek to dilute and distract from our constitutional rights and therefore violate Article 1 Section 21 of the Pennsylvania State Constitution. I will not stand by while politicians continue to attack our rights as law-abiding citizens.”
The full House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on Senate Bill 565 on Nov. 16.
