HARRISBURG — State Rep. Aaron Bernstine is co-sponsoring legislation to help companies in the event industry from being forced to close and allow them to operate at 50 percent capacity.
Bernstine, a Republican who represents parts of Lawrence, Butler and Beaver counties, said the legislation would require businesses still to adhere to social distancing standards per recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The legislation was introduced by Republican state Rep. Matt Dowling (Fayette/Somerset).
“Companies that plan and organize a wide range of events are vital for Pennsylvania’s economy and employ thousands of Pennsylvanians, so our support is essential,” said Bernstine, noting that most are small businesses that patronize other local small businesses. “Under Gov. Tom Wolf’s new restrictions, event venues that were built to hold hundreds are now limited to only 25 persons.”
Under Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders, indoor events and gatherings are capped at 25 people, regardless of the venue’s capacity, and outdoor events are limited to 250. Those numbers include staff.
“I will continue to fight to help save the event industry and the thousands of indirect businesses that are supported by it,” Bernstine said. “The governor’s unrealistic capacity restrictions will no doubt force countless businesses to permanently close. By failing to work with local officials and lawmakers on a viable solution, the governor has essentially placed millions of Pennsylvanians workers on unemployment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.