In a redrawn district, state Rep. Aaron Bernstine held on for another victory.
Bernstine has won a fourth primary in the new 8th Legislative District, which encompasses parts of Lawrence and Butler counties. No Democrats ran in Tuesday’s primary.
All vote tallies are unofficial and the races will become official when the county election board certifies the vote, which is usually done in about a month.
Bernstine, first elected in 2016, garnered 5,821 votes to John L. Kennedy’s 4,880. Kennedy, a farmer and the school board president of the Mars Area School District, collected 4,378 votes to Bernstine’s 3,009 in Butler County, but Bernstine had a 2,812 to 502 edge in Lawrence County.
Eric DiTullio, an engineer and school board president of Seneca Valley, gained 1,066 total votes in the race, according to the unofficial tabulations.
In the 9th Legislative District, which encompasses nearly all of Lawrence County, Marla Gallo Brown appears to have finished just ahead of Nick Kerin for the Republican nomination. Brown gained 3,196 votes to Kerin’s 2,900. Darryl Audia collected 1,353 votes, unofficially.
Brown will face state Rep. Chris Sainato, the Democrat, in November’s general election. Sainato, who received 5,422 votes, won a 14th term Tuesday and didn’t face a primary challenger.
