HARRISBURG — Legislation sponsored by Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) that would amend the Sunshine Act to require a public agency to post public meeting agendas no later than 24 hours prior to the start of a meeting passed the House.
House Bill 1069 would also prohibit an agency from taking official action on items not on the meeting agenda unless added by a majority vote.
“I believe that we understand the intent and importance of the Sunshine Act in maintaining and enhancing the transparency of government decision-making and to allow Pennsylvanians to participate in their government,” said Bernstine. “Unfortunately, there are instances in which this important law is not used as intended.”
The bill would require the agenda to be posted at the location of the meeting, on the agency’s public website and copies be made available to those in attendance.
“This is a good government bill that would provide more transparency to the citizens of the Commonwealth,” said Bernstine. “It will ensure that those who vote to add an action item to the agenda at the last moment will be held accountable to the public. In today’s hectic, fast-paced world, it is important that we give our constituents the tools they need to participate in government in a meaningful way.”
House Bill 1069 is heading to the Senate for consideration.
For the latest legislative updates and upcoming district event information, visit RepBernstine.com or Facebook.com/RepBernstine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.