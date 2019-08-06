A poker run to benefit Special Olympics of Lawrence County will take place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at The Burg Bar in West Pittsburg.
Registration is scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon. The cost is $20 per rider, $5 per passenger. Anyone not riding but who would like to attend the post-ride dinner may pay $8.
There will be food, music by Concrete Soul and a basket auction.
For more information, call (724) 651-5257.
