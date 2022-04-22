A metal recycling company runs a booming business in the city of New Castle.
But the booming going on there is at the consternation of city residents and other neighboring businesses whose windows, walls, doors and foundations shake daily from loud explosions.
It's coming from Ben Weitsman, a business at 526 S. Jefferson St. that recycles metal and shreds junk vehicles, according to New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem.
He said the police department during the past several months has received numerous complaints from residents about the loud “booms” that shake houses throughout the city.
One enormous explosion around 9:30 a.m. Thursday was one too many. It shook the city building, where a pension meeting was taking place, according to a police report.
Salem and city fire Chief Mike Kobbe had paid a visit to the company, and Salem on Thursday issued more than a warning. He notified the company's manager, Bob Courtney, it would be cited under the city's “disorderly houses (business)” ordinance.
He said the firm also will be cited each day hereafter every time there is a future violation.
The maximum penalty if found guilty is a $300 fine plus court costs for each offense.
The explosions are “disrupting the peace and quality of life for residents of the city of New Castle, and have residents in fear of structural damage being done to their residences,” the police report states.
“We're getting complaints about these loud booms being felt citywide,” Salem said. “It's shaking people's homes and foundations.
“We want to work with them,” Salem said of the company. “They are a local business and we should share the goal of resolving this issue.”
Salem noted that the explosions were of enough concern that they became a topic at a recent town hall meeting on the city's West Side because people are upset about it.
Salem has asked Kobbe to log every time, day and week that such an explosion occurs.
He said he is going to sit down with Courtney, Mayor Chris Frye, city council President MaryAnne Gavrile and Kobbe to discuss a short-term solution to the problem. The company has ordered another piece of equipment to rectify the problem, but it is not due to arrive until October.
Kobbe said the blast Thursday was so loud people in Neshannock, Hickory and Slippery Rock townships all commented how they heard or felt it, and he believes it caused a crack in a fire department window.
“It shook the building violently,” Kobbe said.
The fire department is a neighbor to the recycling plant.
“A legitimate concern is whether we are going to start seeing foundation damage,” he said. “It's violent enough to shake the garage door at the fire department.”
People regularly call the county's 911 center or the mayor's office to complain when the blasts occur, but the fire department also receives calls a few times a week, Kobbe said.
Courtney, who had gone before city council recently and promised the booms would stop during all hours of the night. He said the company has ordered equipment to eliminate the explosion problem, but it would not arrive and be in place until October. At the time, he said the "booms" were from gasoline being left in vehicles brought to the facility that are then crushed for recycling purposes.
The night time "booms" have subsided but still happen occasionally, according to Kobbe.
Kobbe said he and Salem met with the previous general manager at the business last fall, and they explained that these explosions have to stop.
They learned that the explosions occur when the already crushed vehicles were being taken to the plant with gasoline tanks that are not completely drained when they go through the shredder, Kobbe said.
The company added an extra piece of equipment that punctures the fuel tanks before the vehicles go on the shredder, but another problem is that people hide high-pressure gas cylinders of oxygen, acetylene and propane in the vehicles they are getting rid of. When those go through the shredder, they also cause combustion.
“He showed us evidence that's actually happening,” Kobbe said.
Courtney said Friday that the company is having the cars searched for tanks now before they are dismantled.
Kobbe explained that a lot of the junk vehicles are already crushed when they arrive but not to the point where tanks inside them are crushed, too.
“Weitsman doesn't crush them, they shred them,” he said.
Kobbe said the explosions typically occur once or twice a day on a busy week, or once every two or three days on a slower week.
“Thursday was extreme, but the booms are consistently enough to shake the fire department building once every two or three days,” he said.
Ben Weitsman's parent company in New York state owns 17 recycling plants, including the operation in New Castle and one Scranton in Pennsylvania. The other 15 are in New York.
The company locally has 50 employees and pays about $71,000 annually in property taxes. Courtney noted that the company has a couple hundred of customers who take metal into the plant every day, and the company hires trucking companies, all of whom spend money in the community.
