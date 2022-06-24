Fixing up forlorn playgrounds and helping to rebuild sidewalks, steps and other structures are the trademarks of a group teens who make a yearly pilgrimage to New Castle.
This is the fourth year that the youth group and adult supervisors from the Watermarke Church in Bellefonte, Centre County, have come to New Castle for the ministry of fixing up local playgrounds so children in the community have nicer places to play.
A group of 20 teens and six supervisors arrived in town Thursday armed with shovels, paint, brushes, sandpaper, gloves and other tools with the mission of beautifying three playgrounds and they’ve added the South Side Community Garden to their list.
Their week of hard work will culminate with celebration — a picnic open to all South Side community residents and children — at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Earl A. “Muff” Sallie playground on Pennsylvania Avenue. Hot dogs and watermelon and music will be free to all who attend.
Why New Castle?
One of the team leaders is Diana Crable, sister of New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem. New Castle is close to her heart because she grew up here. She and her husband, Bob, live in Bellefonte and are active members in the Watermarke Church and its youth group.
“There’s a verse in the Bible that says to use what you have to serve others,” Crable said. The adults are teaching the teens to become good citizens and use their talents, and their generosity, to help others.
But New Castle isn’t the only community that has benefited from the church group’s work. They also have traveled with the teens to West Virginia, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati to do what they believe is their calling from God.
The teens also have done mission work in their hometown of Bellefonte, “so the kids can see the difference they make in their home community,” Crable said.
So far in New Castle, their work has generated a warm reaction from the community.
The Quality Inn in Shenango Township has been the church group’s headquarters for lodging, and Eric and Nora Lee Sallie have loaned the use of their South Side home to them for their lunches, dinners and evening devotionals.
Crable noted the Quality Inn manager gave the team a considerable discount on their rooms. Both the hotel management and the Sallie family “are so thankful for what we’re doing for the community.”
New Castle City Council at its meeting Thursday presented the Watermarke Church group with a proclamation in appreciation for their work.
Their first day of work this week was centered at the Bell Avenue and Bollinger playgrounds, both on New Castle’s West Side. People drove past the teens yelling ‘thank you’ out of their car windows, said city police chief Bobby Salem, who helped coordinate the team’s effort from the New Castle end. A few of his officers also joined in by doing some of the hard work.
Also part of the effort are youths and adults from the New Castle branch of the Victory Christian Center. Its main campus is located on Route 422 in Coitsville. Its local minister, who stirred the youths to help with the projects, is Alonzo Waters.
The Watermarke team first descended upon New Castle four years ago with its sights set on fixing up the Earl A. “Muff” Sallie Playground on the South Side. They returned there the following year to finish their work.
Two years ago, COVID-19 was rampant and their return visit was postponed.
Then last year, they came back and spruced up years of neglect at the Farrell Playground on the city’s East Side, providing colorful climbing tires and other playground equipment and picnic tables.
This year, the group painted a pavilion at Bell Avenue and made other enhancements, filled in a play area with sod at Bollinger Playground and laid a new sidewalk, pulled weeds, watered the gardens and were building a produce stand for sales at the South Side Community Garden off Home Street.
Kenny Rice, Shelly Vendemia and Janice Hassen, all of New Castle, have worked hard to get the South Side Community Garden up and growing this year on DON Enterprises property off Home Street. The garden modeled after the city’s Lower East Side Garden, with the intent of buffering the food costs to people who live in that area, Rice explained.
Rice said he is particularly thankful for their building of the sidewalk. DON Management went out and tore out the existing, battered sidewalk earlier this week, and the cement was 10 inches thick or thicker. To replace it, “it would have been a major cost for us to bring in a company to do it,” he said.
“I’m so excited that sidewalk will be poured for accessibility and inclusion,” Rice said. “That’s why the planting beds are so far apart, so people who have mobility issues can safely walk and participate in gardening.”
“We are so happy with Bobby (Salem) and Diana (Crable) and this church group for bringing these youths here,” said Rice, who saw the teens while they were working Friday morning at the garden.
“These are the moments I live for,” he commented, “when you see all these amazing youths giving up their beautiful Friday morning, afternoon and week to come here and serve. That’s where my heart gets melted, seeing these amazing people going places, showing love in our communities.
“They’re smiling while they’re working hard in the sun,” Rice said. “I get emotional about moments like this. It just means something to me when the community comes together like this.”
Hope Martin, one of the Watermarke teens on this year’s trip, has been on other mission trips, but this is her first year in New Castle.
“I felt it would be a good opportunity to be closer to God and make new friends,” Martin said as her reason for participating. “I also wanted to show how God works in my life, and how He also can work in other people’s lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.