Handprints in cement and a brightly painted wall that says “We Are NC” at the South Side Community Garden are symbols of the love and hard work that Bellefonte teens left behind this week as their gift to New Castle.
Those were among many favors that the Watermarke Church youth group gave to the city during the past weekend with their hard work, sweat and toil in the hot summer sun.
A neglected playground off Bell Avenue on the city’s West Side is now transformed, with a brightly painted shelter that has a new, shingled roof, a painted picnic table and playground apparatus, fresh mulch and planted flowers.
A similar sprucing up was done at Bollinger Playground, also on the West Side, which also now has some bright colors on its swings, shelter and picnic table, flowers and fresh sod on the ground. That shelter has a new metal roof.
Students, supervised by adults from Watermarke, also laid a wheelchair-width sidewalk along the length of the South Side Community Garden off Home Street. Its vegetable beds were weeded and watered and the wall extending along it has been painted white and trimmed with red and black to reflect New Castle pride.
Three vans filled with 20 teens and six adult chaperones arrived Thursday morning and immediately set out to work, completing their tasks late Sunday afternoon. This was the fourth year the group has come to New Castle, having made needed improvements to four of its playgrounds and two community gardens.
The teens also helped serve food to people in need of a hot lunch at the City Rescue Mission.
The youths welcomed and teamed up with teens and adults from the Victory Christian Center New Castle Campus and from The Walker House to complete many of their tasks.
But it wasn’t all work for them. Some made budding and bonded friendships. Time was left in the evenings for Bible reading and devotions and socializing with teens from First Assembly of God Church on Pulaski Road in Neshannock Township, which hosted their Saturday dinner. They attended Sunday School and church services there Sunday morning.
One of the team’s leaders is Diana Crable, sister of New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem. New Castle is close to her heart because she grew up here. She and her husband, Bob, live in Bellefonte and are active members in the Watermarke Church and its youth group. This was the fourth year for the church youth group to travel to New Castle to work.
Because of an impending thunderstorm, a community picnic was canceled Sunday evening. But Salem instead led the group on a tour of the New Castle Police Station and treated at Forbush’s for ice cream.
Salem also was directly involved in the project and its organizing, arranging for donated materials and services and purchasing some of the food for the group’s lunches and dinners.
Other contributors were Nora Lee and Eric Sallie for providing a meal and their South Side home as headquarters for the program; Castle Builders Supply; members of the New Castle administration and city council, city public works and the New Castle Fire Department; Dan Voukavich and Brian Miles for the roof replacement at Bell Avenue, and DON Services, which is paying for the concrete for the sidewalk.
A tour of the finished product of the teens’ work at the parks and group photos at each site were their last stops before leaving Monday to return home.
“The youth groups involved all did an amazing job,” Salem said, also praising the two local groups who participated. “We had a very aggressive schedule of things to get done, and we knew we wouldn’t get to all of the things on the list, but we got to a lot of them. They really transformed some of the playgrounds in this city.”
Salem said people driving by would stop and thank them.
“A lot of community members were stopping in cars at the south side gardens when they saw the wall, thanking us and the kids. It was nice to see,” he said, adding, “I would like to see this continue locally with different groups wanting to get together and fix up our city. Hopefully this enthusiasm will spread.”
The youths from Victory church and the Walker House locally joined in and worked hard throughout the week, he continued.
They worked on the sidewalk at the gardens and at the Bollinger playground, with the Bellefonte teens as their example and mentors.
“We appreciated everything they did for their community,” he said.
“The Bellefonte group is just an amazing group of teens,” Salem commented. “Their character is remarkable. They come here and take pride in New Castle and they’re not even from here, but I think their hearts are here. They do an amazing job. I’m proud of the kind of kids they are.”
“The Bell Avenue playground looks completely transformed,” he said. “We’re going to keep on going.”
