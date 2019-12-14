Before the Railroad

The first ship bearing slaves to arrive in what would become the United States docked in Virginia in August 1619. Those 20 slaves were the first of literally thousands who would be crammed into disease-ridden ships and forced to endure harrowing journeys across the seas.
The 400th anniversary of the birth of slavery in America has prompted major news projects exploring the ongoing legacy that slavery still has on society today.
While much of the focus, in both academic research and cultural references, as well as books and movies, has been on slavery in the South, the practice of keeping enslaved people wasn’t unknown in northern states, including in Pennsylvania.
The trans-Atlantic slave trade brought 365,000 enslaved people to America, according to USA Today, but as those slaves reproduced and their children remained enslaved as well, the number of people living in bondage in this country mushroomed.
In 1790, there were 694,280 enslaved people in the United States — including 3,737 in Pennsylvania, even though the Keystone State had passed legislation in 1780, the first of its kind in the young country, to gradually abolish slavery in the state.
The number of enslaved people had increased to 4 million by the Civil War, according to USA Today. But due to the Pennsylvania 1780 law gradually abolishing slavery, the number of enslaved people in Pennsylvania had dwindled — even as the number of enslaved people in the South increased dramatically as the South’s economy became increasing focused on cotton production.
A June 1841 summary of the Census in the Sunbury Gazette noted that at the time there were 64 slaves still living in Pennsylvania.
“Slavery was abolished in Pennsylvania in 1780. No person born after that period can be held in involuntary servitude. All the slaves, therefore, must be over 60 years old and when they die, slavery will become extinct in this state,” the newspaper reported.
The 1780 Pennsylvania law barred people from getting new slaves, but allowed them to keep slaves they already had. It also allowed out-of-state slave-holders to bring their slaves into Pennsylvania while visiting, but barred those visiting slaves from being here more than six months, said Richard Saylor, an archivist with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.
To comply with that law, the country’s first president — George Washington, the owner of a plantation in Virginia — had to rotate which slaves remained with him when he stayed at the colonial capital in Philadelphia so that he didn’t violate the six-month limit on how long they could remain in Pennsylvania.
Who owned slaves?
Washington was by no means the only prominent person in the state to hold slaves.
•John Harris, who lent his name to the state capital, owned at least one slave — a man named “Hercules,” whom Harris set free in appreciation after Hercules saved Harris during an Indian attack, according to a history of slavery in Pennsylvania written by Edward Raymond Turner.
•Benjamin Franklin and other founders of the University of Pennsylvania were slave-owners, according to findings of research — released last year — into the role the university’s founders had in slave-holding. The research revealed that a number of the university’s early faculty and trustees held slaves, and noted that Franklin not only had slaves, but that he profited from the institution of slavery by ads that ran in his newspaper, The Pennsylvania Gazette, for runaway slaves and slave auctions.
•The issue of slavery also reared its head in the state’s 1820 governor’s election, newspaper accounts show. During that campaign between incumbent Democratic-Republican William Findlay and challenger Joseph Hiester, a Federalist, both candidates were subjected to political attacks over their prior history as slave-owners. Hiester won the election, but Findlay’s political career wasn’t over. He went on to represent the state in the U.S. Senate.
•And according to a biography of Pennsylvania governor Simon Snyder, published online by the economic development group, Selinsgrove Projects Inc., Snyder and his brother-in-law Anthony Selin, the namesake for the town, were taxed as owners of a negro slave in 1785. After that, there is no record of either man owning slaves and as governor Snyder spoke out against slavery, according to the biographical snippet.
These are just a few examples of the complicated and tense circumstances that existed throughout the decades in which slavery was dying out in Pennsylvania. And records on file at the state archives illustrate that slave life in this state was at times brutal.
In 1772, Elizabeth Bishop, a Berks County woman, was indicted on charges that she’d beaten to death an enslaved woman identified in court documents only as “Louisa,” Saylor said.
“Even though the court heard eyewitness testimony by two people, Bishop was found not guilty by a jury of her peers, a strong indication of how little legal or moral standing blacks enjoyed in the state,” he said.
Geography, demographics
Northumberland County was once dubbed the “Mother of Counties.” At its largest, it included 29 present-day counties, including the entire Susquehanna Valley.
At the time of the 1790 Census, Northumberland still accounted for more than 20 present-day counties, including Snyder, Montour, Union and Lycoming. Northumberland population in 1790 was 17,161, including 89 slaves.
In 1790, there were 43 enslaved people in Huntingdon County and 46 in Bedford County, which covered the areas that now include Somerset and Cambria counties, according to Census records. At the time, there were 159 enslaved people in Allegheny County, which covered all of western Pennsylvania from Pittsburgh north.
“Remember, this was more of a status symbol, a sign that you ‘made it,’ “ historian Bruce Teeple, president of the Union County Historical Society, said as part of a presentation this year in Milton, “Slavery in Central PA (and How They Got Away With It).”
“Most of these slaveholders were Scots-Irish. The largest slaveholder around here owned seven, but that was a rarity,” Teeple said. “Those who could afford to own a slave only had one or two.”
Teeple found that the average life expectancy for a slave was 33 years old. If they were male, he said, they likely worked as a field hand or was a laborer. Females would have helped inside the home with housework and childcare, he said.
Presence in agriculture
Catherine Hastings contributed to the historical society’s 2012 publication, “African Americans in Union County: Slave and Free.” She wrote about the types of jobs free blacks held locally: servants, hostlers, manufacturing workers, barbers, cooks, and house cleaners.
The work performed by the few slaves who lived in Northumberland County isn’t as clear.
By reviewing the names of the slaveholders, Hastings found almost all were farm owners.
“I can only surmise what the slaves were doing,” Hastings said. “I know the names of the slave owners and I know they were almost all farmers. They were not industrialists. They were not lumber people. They were just farming. All I can assume was that the slaves were working on the farm.”
No Census tallied a greater slave population in the Susquehanna Valley than in 1790, in part, because the “Mother of Counties” continued to be divvied up. The population dropped to 29 in the 1800 version and three in 1810.
It’s important to note that the Census first included municipalities in 1800. That year, the detailed slave population showed two in Sunbury, five in Augusta, three in Shamokin, accounting for all 10 slaves tallied in the county’s eastern division. In its western division, 19 were counted including four in Chillisquaque, two in East Buffalo, five in Turbot, one in West Buffalo and four in White Deer.
Perhaps one of the four in White Deer was Cate, a runaway slave whose capture was sought in an advertisement published in a local newspaper in 1801. Provided to the Union County Historical Society by Pat Warren of Vicksburg, Rowan McClure sought the capture of the 29-year-old woman for a $15 reward — $30 if the man she was believed to have fled with were captured, too.
McClure owned two slaves at the time of the 1800 Census.
In 1820 and now with its present-day borders, Northumberland County had one slave while neighboring Union, which included present-day Snyder, had three. Union had a slave population of two and three in the next two respective Censuses before zeroing out. For Northumberland, the 1820 Census was the last to record a slave living in the county.
Gradual transition
Even when black people weren’t enslaved, the state’s gradual abolition invited problems as enslavers tried to exploit the uncertainty by claiming that free blacks were actually runaway slaves.
Circumstances could be particularly fraught with tension in the southern counties of Pennsylvania, those bordering Maryland, where slavery remained legal until 1864, Saylor said.
There were cases in which people from the South would come into Pennsylvania to try to kidnap free blacks and take them back to slave states, he said. There were also accounts indicating that when the Confederate troops invaded Pennsylvania at the time of the Battle of Gettysburg, they captured freed blacks in Pennsylvania and took them back to the South.
Newspaper accounts from across the state illustrate the conflict that came with the state’s gradual abolition of slavery.
As late as 1845, the Lancaster Examiner reported that a man named Daniel Webster was dragged into court and accused of being a runaway slave.
“It being proved that he resided in this county prior to the alleged time of his running away, he was discharged from custody,” the paper reported.
In western Pennsylvania, the Pittsburgh Gazette reported in 1837 about the attempted abduction of what the newspaper described as “a negro boy,” accused by two men, named Holtz and Adams, of being a runaway slave. The pair were questioned by others in a Pittsburgh hotel, including one unnamed man who told them that because of Pennsylvania’s fugitive slave law, they had no right to detain the boy.
At that point, Adams and Holtz changed their story and said that the boy had stolen a jacket he was wearing and that they wanted him arrested for theft. The boy was held because he couldn’t post bail, pending a hearing on the theft allegation, the newspaper reported.
