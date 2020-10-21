'Beetlejuice' will play at Cascade Park

The second installment of the city’s public works department drive-in movie night at Cascade Park will feature a creepy 1980s favorite.
“Beetlejuice” will be screened at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the upper parking lot as a part of the Halloween-themed family fun night.
The gates open at 6:30 p.m. The movie will have a larger screen than the first movie night, the department said, thanks to Councilman Tim Fulkerson and Arts & Education at the Hoyt.
Nina’s Ice, popcorn and hot dogs from The Hoyt and a drink booth from Sense of Connection will be available for attendees.
Voting for which movie would be screened opened on Oct. 5. The other choices were “Harry Potter,” “Ghostbusters” and “Scooby-Doo the Movie.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.