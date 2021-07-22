Beekeeping workshop creates hive minds

Lauri Meyer is spending the week learning how to mind her own beeswax.
The Volant resident is among five area residents who are taking part in a hands-on beekeeping workshop led by Dr. Patrick Krantz, director of Westminster College’s Outdoor Laboratory.
The goal, Krantz explained, is not only to educate participants about the role bees play in maintaining a healthy environment, but also to teach them the skills they need to create and maintain hives of their own.
“The folks that are coming through now are doing the education aspect of it, but also the practical: how to get into a hive, how to be safe with it,” he said. “And we’ll take that all the way from how to purchase bees, set up an apiary, manage them, get them prepared for the winter and also honey production and sales and distribution.
“If you’re a good beekeeper, then the net at the end of the season is that you have that payoff of honey.”
That’s the part that interests Meyer, and she’s already been preparing herself and her family to become beekeepers.
“I’ve always been interested in bees, and I just decided that this was the year to do it,” she said. “I had two of my sons here at their elementary class. I’m trying to gear my whole family up for us to have bees next spring.
“It’s been on the back list forever, so we’re looking forward to raising bees and getting the honey and maybe making some cosmetics and soaps or something (from beeswax). I’ve been reading books for years, watching videos. So this (the workshop) was my hands-on, this was my final stage. It’s time to step forward and do it.”
Sharon resident Marlee Farrell also came looking to expand her horizons.
“My family bought an old fruit farm, so I’m trying to find some new hobbies,” she said. “I saw some beekeeping videos on the internet, and I thought it was kind of cool to take on.”
The workshop was a first for her, as was the opportunity to take a taste of fresh-from-the-hive honey at the conclusion of the first night’s session.
“It was a lot better (than store-bought honey),” she said. “It’s not as thick. It was very good.”
While his five workshop students may have come in search of beekeeping skills, Krantz said that healthy bees should be of interest to everyone.
“We rely heavily upon them,” he said. “If you stand in Giant Eagle, or any grocery store, and you look across the entire store, three-quarters of what is in there is there as a result of pollination. That has a huge cultural impact, from the food that we eat every day to the economic impact and health impact as well.
“If you eat, then it impacts you, unless you eat nothing but meat, but even a lot of the grains that we feed cattle come as a result of pollination.”
Locally, Krantz said, bee populations do well, but that is not the case everywhere. Pennsylvania loses about 50 percent of its hives each year, he said, adding that that number that is mirrored in many places across the nation. The reasons are numerous, including environmental factors linked to climate change, pesticides, parasites and even the way some folks mow their lawns.
“Most of us keep our yards cut so short so things like clover that flower in our yards don’t flower,” he said.
Thus, even those who look to beekeeping as a source for honey, or just to pollinate their own flowers and orchards, can end up helping the environment at large.
“A hive can have 50,000 bees in it, and bees may have a flight radius of up to five miles from the hive,” he said. “So it’s not just the flowers in their yard or the orchard next to their home, it’s a big community service that they’re doing.
“Some people are interested in pollinators and flowers, and they like to think they’re doing something good. Other people are very heavy into honey sales. So there’s that incentive as well.”
Speaking of incentives, it didn’t take much coaxing for the workshop students to don protective gear before venturing out to the 33 hives that make up the apiary at the college’s field station. Afterward, though, none seemed hesitant to approach the hives as they buzzed with activity.
Suzanne Spadafora of Vienna, Ohio, even volunteered to open the top of a hive and extract a couple of honeycomb racks laden with both honey and bees.
“It was a little bit scary,” said Spadafora, who also expressed a longtime interest in bees and is planning to have her own hives. “I was just worried about hurting the bees more than anything else. I felt comfortable, I wasn’t worried that I was going to get bit or anything. I was more concerned about harming a bee.”
Krantz allowed that his workshop students won’t walk away from their experience knowing all there is to know about beekeeping.
“It’s a lifelong learning process, so no, they won’t know everything they need to know,” he said. “I don’t know everything you need to know. The benefit of a program like this is that you begin a network of folks. In our community here, many of my beekeeping friends are Amish. My material supplier lives a half-mile from campus and he’s an Amish man.
“This is one of those things where you can work on your own, but having a community is really important. I’m teaching courses, but I get schooled by my Amish friends who know a lot more than I do. It’s a great learning environment for me.”
