Two people were injured Tuesday in a four-car pileup on Route 422 in Union Township that reportedly occurred when a bee got inside of a woman's car.
Union Township police reported the accident happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pulaski Road when one driver rear-ended another one, causing a chain reaction with the cars in front of her.
According to a police report, a Dodge Journey driven by Holly Richards, 28, of Cheriwood Road, Pulaski, rear-ended a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Holly Tomon, 52, of Haven Point Drive, New Castle.
That caused Tomon's vehicle to hit a Chevrolet Equinox from behind that was driven by Dolph Herman, 80, of Cochran Drive, Neshannock Township. Herman's car as a result struck the car in front of it, a Honda Civic driven by Kristin Leininger, 35, of Youngstown, police reported.
According to the report, Richards told police she was distracted by a bee and didn't realize the vehicles in front of her had slowed down. She was evaluated by ambulance personnel for reported knee pain. A passenger in Herman's vehicle, Linda Herman, 74, of the same address, was treated for a head injury.
Richards' vehicle was towed.
The Union and Mahoning Township volunteer fire departments assisted at the scene.
