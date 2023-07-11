Pulaski Township supervisors during their Monday meeting accepted the resignation of Supervisor Bill Beck, effective June 30.
Beck, who reportedly moved to West Virginia to be closer to family, was elected to a six-year term in 2019 and began serving in 2020, according to Susan Kite, deputy director with Lawrence County Voter Registration. The 68-year-old Beck had three years remaining on his term.
Supervisor chairman Keith Stowe and vice-chairman Kelly Smith will have 30 days to appoint a new supervisor. Stowe said he spoke with two people about the position, but both declined.
If supervisors cannot find a candidate, the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas will be asked to appoint someone. The appointment will end on Dec. 31. If interested in keeping the seat, the new supervisor would have to run in the Nov. 7 general election for a two-year term.
The job pays $139 a month and includes attending meetings, overseeing the police and road departments and township finances. Anyone interested should call the township building at (724) 964-8891.
In other matters, supervisors agreed to give the Pulaski Volunteer Fire Department its 2017 police cruiser — a Ford Explorer with 130,000 miles. The township recently acquired a 2022 police cruiser for $45,000.
Pulaski received more money than any other municipality in Lawrence County from the 2022 Marcellus Shale impact fees. Supervisors accepted $140,584; the county received a total $353,000.
Under Act 13 of 2012, impact fees are collected from drilling companies with 60 percent of the funds returned to counties and municipalities affected by drilling. Pulaski has about eight well sites.
Allocations were as low as $161 for South New Castle Borough. Others who received the greater amounts included Mahoning and North Beaver townships, $71,463 and $53,161, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.