Beaver County officials plan to complete a court-mandated reassessment of real estate by the end of the year.
This would then cause newly reassessed property values to be in effect beginning in 2024, according to a March 24 sent from the county’s assessment board.
The county has been working with Tyler Technologies over the last couple years to help reassess the properties, and have now presented a tentative new value for properties.
A small portion of Ellwood City Borough is located in Beaver County.
To look up the tentative new reassessed property values, visit beavercountypa.gov and click on the property and tax claim search tab.
