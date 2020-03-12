A Beaver County teen accused of shooting a cat and causing its death is wanted by state police in Lawrence County.
A state trooper has filed charges against Tyler Smith, 19, of Rochester for the shooting that was reported to have occurred on Martin Road in Slippery Rock Township around 2:15 a.m. Jan. 9.
Two women reported that they had posted security cameras around their home and went on vacation. When they returned and reviewed them, one showed a cat dragging its back leg.
A veterinarian confirmed the cat had been shot by a small-caliber bullet and that it had to be euthanized, according to a criminal complaint.
Another woman reported to the police nearly two weeks later that she was in a white Chevrolet Silverado with a driver, whom she identified as Smith, who had shot a cat early that morning in that area. She said the cat had run across the road into a field, and that Smith stopped his truck on the road and got a gun from the back seat, aimed it out the window and shot the animal from behind. Smith then told her he hit the cat with the gunfire, the complaint states.
He is charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, propulsion of missiles onto a road, disorderly conduct and cruelty to animals. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.