A Beaver County police officer suffered serious injuries in an accident on Interstate 79 while returning from a training course.
New Sewickley Township Police Department Corporal Gregory Carney was involved in the interstate crash in Butler County, the department said in a Facebook post. The time of the accident was just after 4 p.m. and occurred in Lancaster Township between the Portersville and Zelienople exits.
As a result of the crash and his injuries, he was transported by ambulance to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. He had been traveling back from a training class in Meadville.
The crash is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.
