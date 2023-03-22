A man accused of shooting and killing a Beaver Falls man in a North Hill apartment in 2021 is going to a state prison for 2 ½ to 5 years, despite the wishes of the victim’s family for a longer term.
Daniel Tweedlie, 20, of New Brighton, Beaver County, has been in the Lawrence County jail without bond since his October 2021 arrest in the homicide of 21-year-old Devon Thompson.
Tweedlie pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday before Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto. He additionally pleaded guilty to a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.
Motto’s sentenced him to the prison term, followed by five years of probation for the gun charge.
Tweedlie was accused of killing Thompson on Oct. 24, 2021, while he reportedly was selling Thompson a pair of shoes and a gun in a second-floor apartment on Leasure Avenue.
The criminal complaint against him in the murder case indicated Tweedlie struck Thompson in the face with the pistol and it fired at the same time, hitting Thompson in the chest, according to an account from a witness. Thompson was taken by private vehicle to the hospital, where he later died. The witness identified Tweedlie from a photo array, police reported.
Tweedlie reportedly used a semiautomatic Polymer “Ghost” handgun, an unserialized and untraceable model that could be bought online and assembled at home. The gun had an extended magazine. Tweedlie had a past conviction or illegal possession of a firearm by a minor when he was 17 and was not allowed to possess a gun.
Before his sentencing, Thompson’s great-aunt, and a friend on behalf of Thompson’s grandmother, both read written statements in court, telling the judge Thompson’s mother was so distraught over his death she suffered a heart attack and died.
“I’ve spent the past 1 ½ years wondering how this this man would have so little regard for his life,” Thompson’s grandmother, Robin Fisher wrote. She said she wonders what her grandson’s last moments were like and if he wanted his family to be with him.
“Life will never be the same for any of us,” she said. “My daughter lost a son. Her heart was so broken that we lost her five months after Devon left us. The pain is unimaginable.”
His great-aunt, Lori Markey, was fighting off sobs as she stood in the courtroom and told Tweedlie, “You shot him with no remorse. You didn’t call 911 and you drove with him in your car and dropped him on the side of the road like garbage.
“It has been devastating,” Markey said. “I see no remorse for anything he’s done.”
She asked the judge to give Tweedlie the maximum sentence.
“I feel he’s a great danger to our family and to our society,” Markey said, adding, “Five years is not enough for this.” She became so emotional she was unable to finish her statement.
Assistant District Attorney attorney Emily Sanchez-Parodi told the judge the case had been discussed at length with the family.
“The commonwealth doesn’t take lightly when a life is lost,” Sanchez-Parodi said, but the plea was based on the facts of the case.
Thomas N. Farrell, Tweedlie’s defense attorney, commented his family has been supporting him through the case at all times, and “he is very remorseful. It’s a tragedy, a horrible situation.”
“This is one of those tough situations where someone is not permitted to have a gun, but has it anyhow,” Motto commented.
“I do think this plea was thought out,” he said before approving the recommended sentence.
Tweedlie has been given credit on his sentence to 355 days he has already served in jail.
