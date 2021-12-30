FROM STAFF REPORTS
State police have charged a Beaver County man with child rape and indecent assault involving three juveniles at a Little Beaver Township residence.
Eric Joseph Prothero, 31, of Rochester is facing one count of rape of a child, one count of involuntary sexual intercourse with a child, three counts of indecent assault of a person under age 13, and three counts of corruption of minors.
State police launched a child assault investigation Dec. 20 after receiving a series of Childline reports about suspected child abuse. The reports identified three juveniles — ages 12, 15 and 16 — who were then brought in for a series of forensic interviews at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lawrence County. According to a criminal complaint, all three identified Prothero as the person who had assaulted them.
The 15-year-old told police that Prothero had first performed sexual acts on her when she was 8 years old, as she was sleeping on the living room floor. The 16-year-old said that he was 9 years old when Prothero assaulted him as he, too, was sleeping on the living room floor. The 12-year-old, the complaint goes on, reported being assaulted by Prothero at age 4 while she was on the floor.
According to the criminal complaint, someone who knows Prothero provided police on Tuesday with copies of text messages in which Prothero made admissions relating to two of the alleged incidents. The complaint also says that Prothero admitted to additional details during a phone conversation. He could not provide exact dates, the complaint says, but said that the incidents “occurred years ago.” He also confirmed that they had taken place in the living room of the Little Beaver Township home.
As of Thursday afternoon, Prothero was not in custody. Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
