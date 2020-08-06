A Beaver Falls man died in a one-car accident Wednesday afternoon in Little Beaver Township after he suffered an apparent heart attack.
State police reported that Herman Hoffmeier, 84, was dead at the scene when troopers arrived at the crash on Route 351 at Haggerty Road.
Police reported that Hoffmeier was driving west on Route 351 around 3:20 p.m. when his car veered across the eastbound lane and struck a hillside on the left side of the road and overturned.
Deputy Lawrence County Coroner Anthony "Bo" DeCarbo said Hoffmeier's cause of death is listed as a heart attack.
The Enon Valley Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
