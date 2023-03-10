DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Health Resource Center in Beaver County for those seeking help after the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, will stay open through Thursday.
The center, run by the state Department of Health, was set to close Friday, but will now be open another week. The walk-in center, located at 3590 Darlington Road in Darlington Township, has hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.{div}Since it opened Feb. 28, people have signed up for soil and water quality testing through the Department of Environmental Protection and talked to experts about current soil, air, and water readings. Other services include medical evaluations, emergency behavioral health evaluations, general public health information and support with the Assessment of Chemical Exposure survey from health care representatives.
PEMA has established an online dashboard where the public can find one-stop-shop information on air and water testing, health resources, cleaning services, how to get in touch with Norfolk Southern and much more.
