The Beaver County Republican Committee unanimously rescinded its endorsement of state Rep. Aaron Bernstine, who vowed to continue his campaign despite calls for his resignation.

The dropped endorsement is the latest news for the embattled legislator after newspaper reports last week showed his actions in Snapchat videos. In the videos, Bernstine — a two-term Republican representing the 10th Legislative District in the state House — is featured showing his 5-year-old son how to smoke a cigar, telling him to "hit it harder" and partaking in vulgar language and games.

"We pulled the endorsement (Monday night)," Beaver County Republicans vice chairman Ralph Flara said by phone Tuesday night. "We don't want him to step down. We just pulled the endorsement and we're going to let the people decide who's going to win the election."

Bernstine, however, said he wasn't notified the county GOP endorsed him in the first place.

"I have never requested an endorsement from establishment party groups after I saw what they did to President Trump in 2016," Bernstine said in a statement to the News.

Last week, leadership by both chambers of the House called for Bernstine's resignation, as did both of Bernstine's general election opponents. Bernstine, whose district covers parts of Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties, fired back with a video posted to his personal Twitter account that he would continue “to work hard to gain your trust and work on the issues that matter for the people of the 10th Legislative District.”

Flara said the committee realized Bernstine made a mistake and that he apologized for it.

"We decided unanimously that the best thing to do was to pull his endorsement," Flara said. "We didn't feel it was a committee's place to ask him to do anything else. It's up to the people. The people vote and decide who win elections. Committees don't."

Flara said he phoned Bernstine after the meeting to relay the news and that Bernstine told him he was going to continue his campaign.

"The kid did some good stuff. He really did," Flara said. "When you make a mistake in today's day and age, you can't do stuff like that. I told him I wished him luck, but we have to pull the endorsement. He understood."

The University of Pittsburgh, where Bernstine has been employed as a professor, clarified on Friday he was still a part-time adjunct.

"While we do not comment on personnel matters, the content of the videos does not align with our core values," a school spokesman said.