A bear struck by a car Monday on East Washington Street sought refuge in a tree, then was removed and relocated, according to reports.
The accident occurred around 9 p.m. in the 1700 block near Vogan Street in the city of New Castle. The driver, whose name was unavailable Tuesday morning, was not injured, and the car had moderate damage.
New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe said the fire department was called out but the driver already had driven away from the scene when firefighters arrived.
A witness said the car had hit the bear's hind end, he said.
The bear, which Kobbe estimated weighed about 180 to 190 pounds, limped its way to a tree in the 900 block of Clarence Avenue and climbed it. Reports were that it was bleeding from the nose or mouth.
New Castle police also responded, and a Pennsylvania Game Commission wildlife conservation officer was summoned and took over the situation, Kobbe explained. He said there were a lot of spectators who were anxious to see the bear, but the game commission officer established a perimeter around the tree for safety reasons in order to get the bear down.
The officer tranquilized the bear with a dart to its leg, and the police held a tarp and caught the animal as it slowly climbed down and fell unconscious from the tranquilizer, according to one onlooker. The bear was placed in the back of a truck and released into the woods, according to other reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.