The state will lift its mask mandate no later than June 28, Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said Thursday.
Gov. Tom Wolf had previously announced the state’s mask mandate would remain in place until 70 percent of adults are fully-vaccinated. The state announced Wednesday that 70 percent of Pennsylvania adults had gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
“That’s a strong indicator that we are on track to get at least that many getting both doses by the end of June," Beam said.
To date, 52.7 percent of the 18 and older population are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, 97.7 percent of Pennsylvanians over 65 have received at least one dose of vaccine.
Beam said if the state hits the 70 percent vaccinated milestone before June 28, the mask mandate will be lifted sooner.
The move comes as all COVID mitigation measures — other than the mask mandate — are due to be lifted on Monday morning.
Lawmakers had lobbied to get the state to drop the mitigation measures — including crowd size limits and restaurant occupancy limits — before the Memorial Day weekend.
“Moving this date to Friday, May 28, would give employers the ability to have such a great start to what we hope is going to be a full summer of recovery for both these employers and the people who work for them," state Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster County said. “I don’t see any issue with the science or the data that would prohibit reopening these employers two day earlier."
Martin was one of 21 state Senators — 20 Republicans — including state Sen. Michele Brooks, R-Mercer County, state Sen. Elder Vogel, R-Beaver County, state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette County, state Sen. John Gordner, R-Columbia County and state Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming County — and state Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-Lehigh County, who signed the letter calling on the department to get rid of the mitigation measures before the holiday weekend.
Beam said state officials discussed whether to lift the mitigation measures ahead of the announced schedule but opted not to make that change in order to maintain “predictability.”
Beam said as the mitigation measures are eliminated, the state is moving into a new phase that relies on residents taking “self-responsibility” for being safe and limiting the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re at a point of transition,” Beam said. “Folks can self-regulate and bring back some activities but do it safely.”
