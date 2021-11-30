Butler County Community College will resume fall semester credit and noncredit classes and reopen its main campus and additional locations Monday following a ransomware attack.
The college’s final week of fall semester credit classes will be held Monday through Dec. 11 in remote or online formats.
BC3 moved its finals week to Dec. 13-18. Final examinations will be held in the course’s previously scheduled format.
Noninstructional staffing on BC3’s main campus and at its additional locations will resume Dec. 6.
BC3’s information technology staff continue to work extensively to restore databases, hard drives, servers and other devices affected by the ransomware attack thought to have originated Nov. 19.
BC3 on Monday announced on its news.bc3.edu website that it would work with students to adjust assignments and deadlines as necessary for their courses, and that students would not be penalized for delays caused by the situation. The college on Monday sent a text-message alert and created social media posts notifying members of the BC3 community to visit news.bc3.edu.
The college Oct. 3 changed all in-person credit courses to a remote format Nov. 29 through Dec. 4, previously scheduled as the final week of fall semester classes, as a mitigation measure with regard to COVID-19.
The college will provide further information as it becomes available at news.bc3.edu.
