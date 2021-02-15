Butler County Community College closed all locations and canceled all classes beginning at noon Monday.
The cancellation lasts through Tuesday evening due to the predicted winter storm.
A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly rain overnight. Low 27F. NE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected..
Updated: February 15, 2021 @ 3:58 pm
