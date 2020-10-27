New Castle man arrested in Ohio sex-trafficking sting COLUMBUS, Ohio — A New Castle man was charged with four sex crime felonies after being swoop…

Butler County Community College said Tuesday it placed a part-time instructor arrested last week on four sex-crime felonies on a leave of absence.

Jarod Mills, 33, of 224 Terrace N. Ave., was arrested Thursday by officers from Mahoning County (Ohio) Sheriff Jerry Greene's office on charges of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning or soliciting of an adolescent, possessing criminal tools and displaying matter harmful to juveniles. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday. Mills is the pastor of Clifton Flats Alliance Church.

Ohio state Attorney General Dave Yost said 177 total arrests were made in Operation Autumn Hope, with 109 survivors rescued. Yost called the sting operation the "largest anti-human trafficking operation in state history."

Mills' current class at BC3, being taught remotely, has been reassigned to another instructor. The school said it learned of the information on Tuesday and will have no further comment.