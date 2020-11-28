For the fifth consecutive fall, students in Butler County Community College’s main campus Nursing, R.N., program have donated a basket that will be raffled to help a nonprofit organization raise money to help Butler County families in need.
BC3 nursing students are among 11 donors external to Butler Health System to contribute to the Butler Health System Foundation’s Caring Angel basket raffle, said Kris Bowser, the foundation’s development and events manager. Bidders can view baskets from Wednesday to Dec. 9 through a link at butlerhealthsystem.org. Drawings are scheduled for Dec. 10.
The Caring Angel program benefits children, youth and families in Butler County, Bowser said.
Funds support Butler Health System’s family services, which offers family counseling, group and individual therapy, parent-child interaction therapy and also help the hospital to cover charitable care for children under age 18 whose parents or guardians do not have health insurance or resources to pay for the child’s visit to the emergency department.
Students from Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Indiana, Lawrence and Mercer counties this fall are enrolled in the Nursing, R.N., program held on BC3’s main campus in Butler Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.