A Portersville mother who raised three children and calls her enrollment at 44 in Butler County Community College’s new practical nursing program “my time” has been selected to speak Saturday at the 15th annual Lawrence County Women’s Conference.
Yeng Carle is believed to be the first BC3 student chosen to speak at the conference that aims “to empower women in our community,” according to Gayle Young, executive director of the United Way of Lawrence County, which organizes the event.
The theme of the 2022 conference is “HER-story.” The event, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at The Villa Banquet Center, will feature up to eight speakers as well as a variety of vendors. It is expected to draw 200 visitors, Young said.
Carle is taking an anatomy and physiology II course this spring at BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing in New Castle as part of BC3’s 48-credit practical nursing certificate program offered on its main campus.
The native of the Philippines moved to the United States nearly 20 years ago. She suspended her pursuit of higher education in health care at BC3 in 2007 to become a stay-at-home mother following the birth of her special-needs daughter, Lana.
Lana was born with Alfi’s syndrome, a rare genetic disorder and a condition that required frequent trips to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Carle also promised her cancer-stricken mother-in-law, for whom Carle also cared full time, that she would one day resume her pursuit of higher education in health care.
With Lana today thriving in eighth grade, Carle enrolled at BC3 and is the most-senior student in a practical nursing program that debuted in January on the college’s main campus in Butler Township.
“Part of my success is just diving in, starting all over again at BC3,” Carle said. “Getting myself to enroll again was such a big step. It’s just such a success for me to go back again to BC3.”
Upon graduation in December, Carle intends to pursue an associate degree in Nursing, R.N., at BC3.
“With Yeng, it’s interesting in that she has had a full life already with three children, then recognized that she really wanted to go back and receive her practical nursing certificate, if not registered nursing degree,” said Linda Nitch, director of economic development for the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Carle will speak as part of Nitch’s program at the conference.
“With (Carle’s) story about her daughter having special needs, that she has had to help her for a number of years, as well as other family members, she shows she has a strong desire to create an opportunity for herself to take care of people,” Nitch said.
“Even though she is a little bit older, she wants to accomplish all this. And she’s going after it.”
BC3’s practical nursing program will prepare graduates for licensure in the high-priority occupation in the West Central Workforce Development Area, which includes Lawrence County.
“I wish I would inspire other moms,” Carle said. “There’s always a chance. I’m evolving. Just because I stayed home, it doesn’t stop there. I’m so happy that I have the opportunity because I am older and I am a mom.
“I felt like it’s my time now. After attaining my goals for my kids and my family, now it’s going back to my original goal. “I started it, and I am close to the finish line.”
Tickets for the conference cost $25 and can be purchased online through a link at www.uwlawcty.org. A light breakfast and lunch are included.
