Lawrence Crossing in May will hold a virtual open house intended to introduce prospective students to its 19 programs, its savings compared to Pennsylvania’s public four-year universities and BC3’s regionwide highest salary-to-cost ratio.
BC3, ranked as the No. 1 community college in Pennsylvania for 2020 by BestColleges.com, will hold BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing’s virtual open house at 2 p.m. May 14.
Prospective students can register for the event at bc3.edu/open-house. During the virtual open house, prospective students can ask BC3 representatives about financial aid, flexible course scheduling options, support services, student life, how 70 percent of BC3 graduates are debt-free and about BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing’s affordable transfer, career and certificate programs.
Prospective students can also apply free to BC3 from May 8 to May 17 at bc3.edu/apply.
BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing offers associate degrees in nine transfer programs and in eight career programs. Its menu also includes two certificate programs that take one year or less to complete.
Students in BC3’s transfer programs can apply credits to public, private and online four-year colleges and universities. Students in BC3’s career programs can develop the skills needed to enter the workforce immediately after graduation.
BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing’s selection of two-year transfer programs features business administration, criminology, early childhood education (Pre K-4), general studies, history, physical education-sports management option, psychology, secondary education and social work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.