Butler County Community College’s three new programs this fall are within its Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics division and include two intended to lead to a doctor of pharmacy degree from Duquesne University.
Expanded Duquesne University-track programs in biological science and in chemistry will join existing BC3 transfer programs in biological science and in chemistry and bring BC3’s associate degree selections in STEM in the 2022-2023 academic year to 15.
A new electronics technology program increases BC3’s certificate or workplace certificate options in STEM to six.
BC3’s existing transfer programs in biological science and in chemistry include required courses in chemistry I and II, organic chemistry I and II, and principles of biology I.
The college’s expanded programs add calculus and analytical geometry I, and physics I, to create a 64-credit Duquesne University-track biological science curriculum, and elementary statistics and principles of biology II to create a 65-credit Duquesne University-track chemistry curriculum.
Duquesne University each year will reserve seats for two BC3 students whom Duquesne accepts to enter the four-year professional phase of the doctor of pharmacy program, said Jason Stack, director of recruitment and admissions for Duquesne University’s school of pharmacy.
“It’s advantageous for a student who is going to attend Butler County Community College because it’s a seamless transition,” Stack said. “BC3 has a great reputation with academic standards. A student can go to BC3 and take two years of the science and math courses that they need to move right into our pharmacy program.”
Approximately 800 students are enrolled in Duquesne University’s six-year program leading to a doctor of pharmacy degree, and 145 graduated in the Class of 2022, Stack said.
Tuition and fees for BC3 students from Butler County taking 15 in-person credits this fall are $2,655 and for BC3 students from other Pennsylvania counties, $4,200.
BC3 will also launch this fall a 26-credit electronics technology workplace certificate that provides foundational electronics technical skills. The curriculum includes courses taken by electronics apprentices from area manufacturers each year, Kovac said.
Students can acquire skills in alternating- and direct-current electronics, digital electronics, introductory transistor and nonlinear electronics, mathematics and power systems, Kovac said.
In addition to training electronics apprentices in their own programs, Kovac said, area manufacturers have sent workers to BC3 for credit courses in digital electronics, electrical fundamentals, electronics I and industrial electricity and maintenance.
Area manufacturers have also sent workers to BC3 for noncredit courses that include physics, industrial communications, industrial math and computer basics, according to Kathy Strobel, coordinator of business training in the college’s Workforce Development division.
Courses in BC3’s electronics technology workplace certificate include college algebra or technical mathematics I; digital electronics, electrical fundamentals, electronics I; and power systems and maintenance or industrial electricity and maintenance.
Courses can be applied to BC3’s 63-credit electronics technology career program or to its 60-credit electronics technology-occupational track career program.
BC3’s fall 2022 semester begins Aug. 22. For additional information, visit bc3.edu/stem
