Butler County Community College canceled remote and online credit classes and will close its main campus and additional locations again Tuesday after it was struck with a ransomware attack.
The main and satellite campuses were also closed on Monday as the school restores databases, hard drives, servers and other devices affected by breach.
A regional cybersecurity firm is assisting the college in its ongoing restoration of information.
In-person fall credit courses had previously been scheduled to be held in a remote format this week.
The college Oct. 3 changed all in-person credit courses to a remote format Nov. 29 through Dec. 4, the final week of fall semester classes, as a mitigation measure with regard to COVID-19.
