They chose to serve their country, transporting war materiel, paratroopers or American casualties on cargo planes traveling worldwide, securing the hangar at Andrews Air Force Base in preparation for the president to board Air Force One, or helping civilians who were helping to rebuild Iraq.
Veterans Samuel Alden of New Castle, Allison Moyer of Brockway and David Pintell of Butler then chose Butler County Community College, where they – and other – BC3 student-veterans have been served, according to Viqtory.
The service-disabled, veteran-owned small business in Moon Township that assesses educational institutions nationwide has designated BC3 as a Military Friendly School for a sixth time since 2013.
Viqtory evaluates academic policies and compliance, admissions and orientation, culture and commitment, financial aid and assistance, graduation and career outcomes, and military student support and retention. BC3 exceeded benchmark standards in all six categories.
“This validates that we are truly military friendly, and how important it is that we treat our veterans with respect,” said Stella Smith, BC3’s veterans coordinator. “This shows that we do. This shows what we provide to them.”
BC3 also offers priority registration to student-veterans, enabling them to reserve seats in courses two weeks in advance of other students. The college schedules former BC3 student-veterans to guide orientations for new BC3 student-veterans, provides a lounge specifically for student-veterans, reserves a study room for student-veterans during finals week, and in 2016 created a Green Zone.
The Green Zone, comprised of 24 administrators and faculty members who have received specialized training, educates other faculty and staff about the military experience, challenges student-veterans attending BC3 face when transitioning from military service to civilian life and to college, and resources and basic resource referral techniques.
“It is always extra-special to do whatever we can for those who dedicated their lives to the military in our country,” said Dr. Nick Neupauer, BC3’s president. “And I say that not only from a BC3 perspective, but also from an individual perspective. These are people who gave so much of their lives for the betterment of our country.
“From a college perspective, it’s just fantastic that we received this recognition. It really validates the things we have been doing with this very special group of students.”
More than 70 veterans of the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy are enrolled at BC3 in the spring 2021 semester, Smith said. BC3’s current student-veterans are also active or former reservists or members of the National Guard. Almost half are enrolled full time, and one in five is female, Smith said.
Following military service, Alden enrolled at BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing in New Castle, Moyer at BC3 @ Brockway in Brockway and Pintell, at BC3’s main campus in Butler Township. Alden and Moyer are veterans of the Air Force and Pintell, of the Army.
Alden and Pintell were among 21 student-veterans in BC3’s Class of 2020, Smith said. Pintell is pursuing his second associate degree at the college and Moyer is seeking an associate degree in Nursing, R.N.
“BC3 is definitely proactive with the military,” said Alden, 60, a retired master sergeant who served 24 years in the Air Force, transporting combat helicopters, tanks or Americans casualties aboard Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft. The 1978 graduate of Union Area Middle-High School flew missions across Africa, Antarctica, Asia, Australia, Europe and North and South America, then earned an associate degree in history from BC3.
“BC3 is amazing,” Alden said. “I would recommend it to anybody, especially military.”
Moyer, 33, served 10 years, working a military police staff sergeant whose security patrols in the presidential section of Joint Base Andrews included discussions with then-President Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The single mother of an 11-year-old son said BC3 allowed her to register for approximately seven prerequisite courses that she completed before being able to enter the college’s 2½-year-old career program at BC3 @ Brockway.
“We spent the majority of our young adulthood serving our country and being away from our family, and it was nice to come back,” Moyer said. “BC3 makes you feel like part of the family. They treat you like ‘You did this for us. Now let us help you in this transition. You’re transitioning out of the military into your civilian world. Let us help you.’”
Pintell, 30, is a 2008 graduate of Butler High School who served as a private first-class in the Army and who worked with American and Iraqi civilians on a provincial reconstruction team “to help rebuild the area,” he said.
Pintell earned his first associate degree from BC3 in computer information systems-programming specialist and is pursuing a second in computer information systems-computer support specialist.
“It feels like veterans matter, going to BC3,” Pintell said. “The personality that BC3 shows. The love that BC3 shows for all their students. It’s unique. I feel good going to school there.”
BC3’s Military Friendly School designation, Alden said, “makes the person feel like they can come back into society after being in the military and have a place that accepts them completely, not just for the tuition. You feel like they are actually there to help you. And that’s what struck me the most. The personal touch at BC3 is really important, especially for veterans trying to find their way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.