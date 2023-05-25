A new dog daycare and boarding facility will be opening up soon in North Beaver Township.
Township supervisors, on Wednesday, approved a conditional use request from Doggone Good Properties LLC to open up “Bath and Doggie Works” at 341 Mohawk School Road.
The property, which is three acres and has a 9,000 square foot main building, was once a satellite emergency medical office for Jameson Hospital.
This will be the second dog facility in the county for Doggone, whose owners, Philip and Jennifer Gallo, also own Pampered Pooch Grooming Salon, Daycare and Dog Hotel at 1902 Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township.
Philip Gallo said they have been working on this project for over a year and a half by remodeling the inside of the building.
“It was full of mold,” Gallo said. “We’ve put $100,000 into the interior.”
Gallo said like Pampered Pooch, Bath and Doggie Works will include daycare and grooming for dogs with two large indoor rooms and an outside fenced-in play area, as well as temporary boarding, with each dog getting its own individual room or “suite,” making the dogs feel like they are on vacation.
“This facility will be state-of-the-art just as in Neshannock Township,” Gallo said.
“We are not a kennel. We will never be a kennel.”
Gallo said the facility will offer individual training for each dog while they are there with certified trainers.
When asked, Gallo said there will be a seven and a half foot vinyl fence to keep the dogs in for outside play and training.
He also said the facility will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., would have 30 total suites and would be monitored by security cameras after hours, which can also be viewed by the pet owners to see what their pooch is doing.
Gallo said all dog feces will be properly disposed, while dog fur will be caught in the drains, then collected and properly disposed of.
He also said there will be no breeding or sale of dogs and that he will get an occupancy permit and sanitation through the township.
Gallo said the facility plans to open by Aug. 1 and would have four to six employees to start out with, with a maximum of 12 later on.
Township Solicitor Lou Perrotta said the supervisors recently amended the township zoning ordinance to allow for a dog boarding facility in the agricultural transitional residential district where the property is located in, but does not allow for a kennel.
Gallo said he wanted the property because he noticed some of Pampered Pooch’s customers were from North Beaver and the Mohawk School District area, as well as parts of Eastern Ohio.
Perrotta said since the property is next to the campus of the school district, if district officials have any other concerns the two parties can work something out together.
Gallo said it is his goal to open up other Bath and Doggie Works locations in Hermitage and Grove City in Mercer County within the next five to six years.
