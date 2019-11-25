BY MARIA BASILEO
A study concerning Indiana bats has put a 252-acre surface mine project in Slippery Rock Township on hold until it is reviewed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).
“If the USFWS informs us that Indiana Bat portion is approved on their end, then it will be fine on our end since they are the experts in that manner,” Tom Decker, the community relations coordinator for the Department of Environmental Protection in Meadville, wrote in an email last month.
Allegheny Mineral Corporation’s application for the mine was submitted in March, and created a stir in the township due to the opposition residents had about the possible effects to their daily lives and health.
“One of the biggest things with fugitive dust are small particles. That’s easier for us to take into our lungs,” said Slippery Rock Township resident Lynn Merlino in August. “Limestone is used in cement, so when those limestone particles get into your wet lungs, it becomes like a cement.”
A comment response letter was issued by the DEP on Sept. 30 where it addressed concerns residents had about their own health as well as the health of the ecosystem and wildlife.
In the response letter, Justin and Tanni Mitchell inquired about the effects on the Indiana bats.
According to the National Wildlife Federation (NFW), Indiana bats are about nine centimeters long and weigh less than two nickels. Two ways scientists tell this species to others is by their feet and length of the hair on their toes.
They can be found from New Hampshire to Florida to Oklahoma, and only live to be around five to 10 years old.
According to Robert Anderson, the assistant field officer supervisor at the Pennsylvania field office for U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the bat was listed on the endangered list 1967 due to people entering limestone caves with hibernacula and disturbing hibernating bats, which caused a many bats to die. Another contributing factor to their addition to the list was an outbreak of white nose syndrome, which has killed millions of bats since 2006.
“Coal mining operations may affect Indiana bats in situations where proposed surface disturbance areas are located near a documented endangered Indiana bat hibernaculum, maternity roost, and/or collection record, or when forested habitat which could serve as foraging, roosting, or travel corridor habitat is cleared to facilitate the mining activity,” Anderson said.
Although Mineral would be mining for Vanport limestone and, incidentally, Lower and Middle Kittanning coal, the mining area is within 10 miles of two known bat hibernaculum. During the winter months, the bats hibernate by the thousands of hibernacula, which are located in limestone caves.
On Oct. 15, Decker said he was told the study would back in three weeks. As of Nov. 13, Decker said the bat study was still under review by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“The project area has been designed to avoid wetlands and riparian zones potentially suitable as Indiana bat habitat to the greatest extent possible…” the comment response letter reads.
It also says Allegheny Mineral has reached a “pending agreement” with the USFWS to purchase credits from the habitat bank.
“Because populations of Indiana bats and northern long-eared bats have declined so severely since around 2007, potential conflicts with habitat altering projects are becoming uncommon in Pennsylvania,” said Anderson. “The Fish and Wildlife Service can usually work with a mining company or developer to complete a proposed project while avoid killing or injuring the bats or their habitats. There are also permit mechanism available for those cases when a limited amount of injury to a bat population is unavoidable, provided the project will not jeopardize the species recovery.”
