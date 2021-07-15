BY DAN IRWIN
NEW CASTLE NEWS
For a baseball guy like Jeff Potter, nothing’s better than heading for home.
That’s why the Ellwood City native and Baltimore area resident included New Castle this week on his Potter’s Baseball Tour of community service for the second straight year.
His team of 13- to-16 year-olds from around the country spent Tuesday painting dugouts at the Deshon Fields complex, then headed up the road to paint the miniature train station stage and do other maintenance at Cascade Park for the next two days.
Still, helping out isn’t the only reason he was glad to be back in Lawrence County.
“I like getting back home,” he said, “especially going to Forbush’s. We hit it yesterday, I’m sure we’ll hit it today. It was there when I was a kid, and it still tastes just as good today.”
If that weren’t enough, the New Castle Area School District provided lunch for the workers on the first day, and city Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile provided pizza on the second.
Putting in the work, though, comes first, just as it has in the 11 previous years that Potter has organized and run his 30-day pilgrimages of hardball and hard work.
“When we started 12 years ago, it was almost all baseball: playing ball, running clinics,” he said. “It’s kind of evolved into community service and charity work. Over the last 12 years, we’ve realized the importance of trying to get into the community and working with people in the community much more than playing a baseball game.
“Although we still call it the Baseball Tour, it’s really a lot more about community service.”
Potter’s teen teams have traveled up and down the Eastern Seaboard, visiting such places as Cleveland, New York, eastern Pennsylvania, Virginia Beach and North Carolina. Locally, he partners with Vision Ministries and the City of New Castle’s Public Works Department to lend a helping hand.
“Last year, we cooperated with Hugh Coryea to spruce up the area around the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (at Cascade Park),” said New Visions’ Dan Bailey. “We’re going to do the same this year because he’s going to have an August 14 event for the dedication of another memorial stone.
“Last year was forming a partnership with Hugh and Public Works -- Brian Heichel -- and they gave us feedback on what they needed done here (at Deshon) and at the park.”
In the past, Potter said, his teams would have 12 to 15 youths who would play 10 to 12 games and participate in six to eight clinics as they traveled, in addition to doing volunteer work.
Those numbers, though, have dwindled in recent years, and that has prompted him to refocus his efforts again, starting in 2022.
“It’s difficult to go to a mom or dad and say, ‘I’m going to take your 13-year-old kid for a month,” he said. “It’s very difficult for them to buy off on that. Maybe the pandemic has affected that a little bit, but mostly, it’s kids doing things.
“They’re playing baseball, they’re doing a vacation. It’s hard to get them for 30 days.”
So next year, Potter said, his tour will be done in six, one-week increments, each in a different area or city.
“That way, someone can look at the schedule and sign up for a week, so they don’t have to commit to a month,” he said. “It would be a lot easier to get kids to come for that week, and then you can really sink your teeth into things.
“A lot of times, we’ll be in town for a day, then we’re traveling to another town. And if it rains that day, all the plans you made are gone. But if you’re going to be in the area for six days, if it rains for a day or so, you can pick up that stuff.”
Another change Potter envisions for next year -- at least locally -- is the creation of a fundraising event, much as his crew has done in other places. Earlier this month, his teens did a car wash in Cleveland and raised $670. Last month, a fundraiser in multiple locations for a pediatric cancer research organization brought in nearly $4,000.
“We do hikes and walks and baseball games, car washes -- anything to raise money,” he said. “I know one or two of the days we come to this area next year we’ll do a couple of fundraisers.”
More time dedicated to service and fundraising, of course, leaves less time for baseball. But the volunteers don’t seem to mind.
Two teens painting Deshon dugouts -- Gavin Ellison from Butler and Greg Harris from Alabama -- agreed that the off-the-field work gives them the greater satisfaction.
“Just seeing people’s faces when it gets done, that’s great,” said Harris, who is on his fourth tour. He learned of Potter’s organization through a friend of his mother’s, whose son had been on the tour.
For three-year veteran Ellison, the ties go even deeper.
“My family’s been involved in the tour since I was 6 years old,” he said. “Whenever the tour would come to Butler, my family would take them in, let them stay there, do their laundry, make their meals.
“So when I was old enough to come on the tour, I jumped on the opportunity as fast as I could.”
It’s people with attitudes like Harris, Ellison and Potter, Bailey said, that can make all the difference in places like New Castle.
“In towns where there are not a lot of financial resources, this is how you get a lot of things done,” he said. “We need more people who are willing to do it.
“So you have a team like this setting an example of what can be done at no cost to the city, that’s what is needed -- people doing it out of the goodness of their hearts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.