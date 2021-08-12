Barn saved from razing now hosts craft sales

A year ago, it was home only to fading memories, failing timbers and forgotten corn cobs.
This weekend, though, a 19th century Eastbrook area barn will host its second monthly craft and vendor sale.
The restored Briar Brook Barn at 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road is a labor of love and a salute to its history undertaken by owner Shirley Mitcheltree; her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Marlene Mitcheltree; and their daughter, Amanda. It is now home to a once-a-month sale of crafts, antiques, flowers and food featuring a rotating list of 15 vendors on each occasion.
The barn’s first sale took place in July. This month, it will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“It was pretty close (to being torn down),” said Shirley Mitcheltree, who purchased the farm with her husband, C. Ronald, in 1972. “It was in really bad shape. They (Scott and Marlene) came to me with this idea.”
Marlene Mitcheltree, who also operates one of the craft booths, said she and her husband wanted to see the barn preserved, and decided that transforming it into a host for barn sales was the way to go.
“It just seemed a shame to tear it down,” she said. “I don’t know of other barn sales locally, but I’d heard of them in other places. My daughter and I went to couple of them, and we thought, ‘Let’s try it.’”
It’s not the first time in the barn’s history that people have made purchases there. Shortly after buying the farm in 1972, Shirley and her husband hosted consignment cattle sales, to which area farmers would bring their cows to be sold.
Prior sales go even further back than that.
“There’s stuff in the granary that people bought oats and wheat off them,” Scott Mitcheltree said. “It goes back to 1903. It’s written on the wall.”
Marlene noted that it wasn’t just the idea of having barn sales that fueled the family’s desire to restore the venerable outbuilding.
“History,” she said. “You don’t see the old barns preserved. People are intrigued by old barns. There’s a lot of history there.”
Still, history, by definition, means a lot of years have passed, and the decades took their toll on the barn. The floor, a back wall, a support wall and a corner of the roof all needed to be replaced. The four main doors were removed and are now used to separate the restored sales floor from a back section of the barn the family has yet to tackle.
The Mitcheltrees hired a two-man Amish crew to do most of the construction work, but there was at least one job they performed themselves.
“My in-laws bought the farm 50 years ago — it will be 50 years next year,” Marlene said. “And it had corn cobs in it that were 50 years old or older. They were there when they purchased it.
“So we had to clean those corn cobs out, and we had to do it by hand because we couldn’t take a machine up on the floor. So we had to shovel them out.”
Now that the work’s done and the sales begun, Marlene and her daughter focus on arranging vendors for each sale. The barn can hold 15 booths, and the family began by seeking them out online. Now, after just one month, they have a waiting list.
In addition to the items for sale inside the barn, there also are food and coffee vendors outside — featuring Amish doughnuts on Saturdays — and games to keep kids occupied while parents shop. The Mitcheltrees plan on keeping the sales going through December to accommodate those seeking fall and holiday items.
They also make it a point to give back to the community.
“Every month there will be a different community service that we’ll be supporting,” Marlene said. “There’s no fee to come in here, but we take donations and then we have a drawing for a gift certificate.
“Last month, we supported Three Rivers Hospice. This month it will be the Laurel Project Hope.”
Additional parking will be available this month, as the Mitcheltrees plan to make use of a field that still had wheat growing in it back in July. But parking isn’t the only expansion they’ve got in mind.
“There is the back part here that we haven’t done, and we would like to expand that,” Marlene said. “We would just have to financially be able to refurbish that floor.
“For now, we're looking forward to seeing what the community wants and what type of sales go.”
