Barn fire claims chickens, tractor

A barn fire Tuesday evening in Shenango Township, Mercer County claimed around 35 chickens and a tractor.
The fire occurred around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on New Castle Road (Route 18) near Buckwalter Road in Mercer County. Many area fire departments were called to the scene, including New Castle, New Wilmington, West Middlesex, Shenango Township (Mercer County) and Hubbard (Ohio).
